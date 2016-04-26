Check Out The ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Intro to Dice Clip
FUNimation has release a new clip for the upcoming One Piece Film: Gold. Hit the jump, check out the trailer and pick up your tickets!
The One Piece Film: Gold is almost here and will be in theaters January 10th through the 17th. In the clip we are introduced to DICE, the master of the death match who has run out of options as far as comptetion goes. Check out his new job in Gran Tesoro in the all new clip and be sure to pick up your tickets here
About One Piece Film: Gold:
A new standalone film sets sail from the original creator, Eiichiro Oda! Enjoy this standalone film without having to watch the entire One Piece series.
The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold.
The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
