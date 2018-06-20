Check Out This New Clip From ATTACK ON TITAN'S Season 3

Attack on Titan is almost back to your TV (or computer) with the premiere of season 3. The series will have its premiere in Anime Expo and keeping up the hype, we now have this new clip.

Attack on Titan Wiki went to Twitter and surprised fans with a clip from season 3, showing our main characters living together and depending on each other. If you are a Captain Levi fan, you probably will want to sit down for this one.



Attack on Titan Season 3 Teaser Scene [Better quality] pic.twitter.com/JC55g64A6B — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) June 20, 2018

Unfortunately, the clip does not come with English subtitles, however by this point you should've learned some Japanese from all the series you watch. The clip begins with Eren Jaeger cleaning the cabin and being scared it is not clean enough for our favorite Captain of the OCD, Levi.



Attack on Titan Synopsis:



Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!



Attack on Titan has completed two seasons with the third one coming next month. You can catch it in Crunchyroll with English subtitles or FUNimation with English dub.