CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RESURRECTION Will Be Screened By Funimation

Studio Sunrise's upcoming action military drama anime film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection , will be screened by Funimation. Here are the details of the presentation.

The official Funimation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the upcoming military shonen anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. The video is titled "First Look" and it gives a basic idea of the story or plot, introduces the main characters and their obstacles. The film will be in North American theaters in 2019 presented by Funimation Films.

The film will premiere on February 9, 2019 in Japan and revealed the opening theme and ending theme songs. The opening is "Kono Sekai de" by Leo Ieiri and the ending theme is "Revive" by UNIONE. The new cast members revealed are: Keiko Toda as Siamna, Akio Otsuka as FORGNER and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kuja Pat.

Cast

Yukana as C.C.

Takahiro Sakura as Suzaku Kururugi

Kaori Nazuka as Nunnally Lamperouge

Wataru Takagi as Bituru

Ayumu Murase as Shario

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru

Keiko Toda as Shamuna

Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa

Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto

Staff

Director - Gorou Taniguchi

Sound Director - Motoi Izawa, Yasuyuki Urakami

Script - Ichiro Okouchi

The prequel anime series is titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 and aired from April 6, 2008 to September 28, 2008 with 25 episodes. The same studio that animated this series is animating the upcoming movie, studio Sunrise.

