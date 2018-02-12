CODE GEASS: LELOUCH OF THE RESURRECTION Will Be Screened By Funimation

The official Funimation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the upcoming military shonen anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. The video is titled "First Look" and it gives a basic idea of the story or plot, introduces the main characters and their obstacles. The film will be in North American theaters in 2019 presented by Funimation Films.
The film will premiere on February 9, 2019 in Japan and revealed the opening theme and ending theme songs. The opening is "Kono Sekai de" by Leo Ieiri and the ending theme is "Revive" by UNIONE. The new cast members revealed are: Keiko Toda as Siamna, Akio Otsuka as FORGNER and Kenjiro Tsuda as Kuja Pat.
Cast
Yukana as C.C.
Takahiro Sakura as Suzaku Kururugi
Kaori Nazuka as Nunnally Lamperouge
Wataru Takagi as Bituru
Ayumu Murase as Shario
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shesutaaru
Keiko Toda as Shamuna
Akio Ohtsuka as Fogunaa
Kenjiro Tsuda as Kujapatto
Staff
Director - Gorou Taniguchi
Sound Director - Motoi Izawa, Yasuyuki Urakami
Script - Ichiro Okouchi
The prequel anime series is titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 and aired from April 6, 2008 to September 28, 2008 with 25 episodes. The same studio that animated this series is animating the upcoming movie, studio Sunrise.
The story takes place several years after Lelouch's "Zero Requiem" plan.
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection hits screens on February 9, 2019 in Japan and a general release date of 2019 for North America