CRUNCHYROLL Adds FUNIMATIONS "GUNSLINGER GIRL" To Catalog
Crunchyroll is proud to announce that Gunslinger Girl is joining the lineup exclusively for Crunchyroll members in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Here is the official Blu-ray announcement from Funimation for Gunslinger Girl!
Gunslinger Girl Synopsis: The Social Welfare Agency saves the lives of terminal patients using cybernetic implants. Then it teaches them to kill. After surviving the slaughter of her family, young Henrietta awakens to her new life at the Agency with a rebuilt body and no memory. Teamed with Jose, who is responsible for turning her into the perfect assassin, Henrietta’s been given a second chance—but at what cost?
