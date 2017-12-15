Crunchyroll Adds ROSARIO+VAMPIRE, SENGOKU BASARA END OF JUDGEMENT And More To Catalog





Rosario+Vampire







Synopsis: Tsukune’s horrible grades are making it tough for him to get accepted into any of the private schools he wants to attend. When one finally lets him enroll, his life takes an unusually strange twist: all of the other students are hiding supernatural secrets beneath their human disguises! It’s all too much for him—until he meets Moka, a gorgeous girl who is actually a vampire! Starting today, Crunchyroll has added more fan favorites like Rosario+Vampire and more Sengoku Basara to their catalog and premiered them today! Before you hustle over to watch them, we wanted to let you guys know about all of the anime that they have added today, so read on to get all the details!Synopsis: Tsukune’s horrible grades are making it tough for him to get accepted into any of the private schools he wants to attend. When one finally lets him enroll, his life takes an unusually strange twist: all of the other students are hiding supernatural secrets beneath their human disguises! It’s all too much for him—until he meets Moka, a gorgeous girl who is actually a vampire!

Sengoku Basara - End Of Judgement







Synopsis: Get ready for the hacking, slashing battle of a lifetime in a new adaptation of the legendarily violent Sengoku Basara franchise. Based on the best-selling video games, the new installment of this action-packed anime revolves around one massive battle featuring mechanized samurai, mystical ninja, gun-toting warriors, and a blinding array of deadly special moves!

Synopsis: Get ready for the hacking, slashing battle of a lifetime in a new adaptation of the legendarily violent Sengoku Basara franchise. Based on the best-selling video games, the new installment of this action-packed anime revolves around one massive battle featuring mechanized samurai, mystical ninja, gun-toting warriors, and a blinding array of deadly special moves!

Blessing of the Campanella







Synopsis: In a busy trade city, item engineer Leicester Maycraft’s guild of adventurers—Oasis—gathers to watch a meteor shower. After one of the falling stars crashes into the cathedral, Maycraft discovers a sleeping girl who carries a mysterious message. When she wakes up—his life takes an adventurous turn! Synopsis: In a busy trade city, item engineer Leicester Maycraft’s guild of adventurers—Oasis—gathers to watch a meteor shower. After one of the falling stars crashes into the cathedral, Maycraft discovers a sleeping girl who carries a mysterious message. When she wakes up—his life takes an adventurous turn!

Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki







Synopsis: Tenchi seeks answers from his past while Ryoko faces the present head on. But the gang's world gets turned upside-down when they receive a strange visitor. After composing himself, Tenchi discovers that the mysterious visitor is a long-lost sister who has come to inform him of his arranged marriage to Noike. Synopsis: Tenchi seeks answers from his past while Ryoko faces the present head on. But the gang's world gets turned upside-down when they receive a strange visitor. After composing himself, Tenchi discovers that the mysterious visitor is a long-lost sister who has come to inform him of his arranged marriage to Noike.