CRUNCHYROLL Has Added The First Seven English Dubbed Episodes Of GRANBLUE FANTASY

Yesterday media and online streaming service Crunchyroll announced the news that they have has added the first seven English-dubbed episodes of the Granblue Fantasy anime series. The dubbed episodes are available for users in North America, Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.



Here is the Japanese and English casts for the series as well:



Gran: Yuuki Ono / Kyle McCarley

Lyria: Nao Tōyama / Kira Buckland

Vyrn: Rie Kugimiya / Sandy Fox

Katalina: Miyuki Sawashiro / Erica Lindbeck

Rackam: Hiroaki Hirata / Kyle Hebert

Sierokarte: Emiri Katō / Faye Mata

Io: Yukari Tamura / Jackie Lastra

Drang: Tomokazu Sugita / Ray Chase

Sturm: Kanae Itō / Katelyn Gault

Rosetta: Rie Tanaka / Allegra Clark

Eugen: Kazuhiro Yamaji / Richard Epcar

Djeeta: Hisako Kanemoto / Erika Harlacher



Julie Maddalena-Kliewer directed the English dub, and Michael McConnohie wrote the dub.



Aniplex of America will also be releasing the dub on their Blu-ray disc's of the anime. The anime will ship in two volumes on May 15 and July 17.



The first anime adaptation of the smartphone game premiered in Japan last April and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series with English subtitles on the services Crunchyroll, Daisuki, and Anime Strike. Aniplex of America describes the story:



This is a world of the skies, where many islands drift in the sky. A boy named Gran and a talking winged lizard named Vyrn lived in Zinkenstill, an island which yields mysteries. One day, they come across a girl named Lyria. Lyria had escaped from the Erste Empire, a military government that is trying to rule over this world using powerful military prowess. In order to escape from the Empire, Gran and Lyria head out into the vast skies, holding the letter Gran's father left behind - which said, "I will be waiting at Estalucia, Island of Stars".



What are your thoughts on the news? Are you a fan of the mobile game or the anime series? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!

