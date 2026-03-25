CRUNCHYROLL To Stream MARRIAGE TOXIN Anime With A Global Premiere At Sakura-Con In April

Crunchyroll has lined up an early look at one of the season’s most anticipated new series. The platform will host the global premiere screening of the Marriage Toxin television anime at Sakura-Con in Seattle on April 4th, running from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. local time. Voice actor Haruki Ishiya, who plays Hikaru Gero, will attend the event for a dedicated panel and autograph sessions, giving fans in North America a rare first chance to experience the show ahead of its official debut.

The anime adaptation of Jōmyaku and Mizuki Yoda’s popular Shonen Jump+ manga premieres in Japan on April 7th. It will air every Tuesday as part of the new “Ka-Anival!!” programming block on Kansai TV and Fuji TV. Crunchyroll will simulcast each episode as it airs in Japan, making the series available worldwide shortly after broadcast.

Main Cast

Haruki Ishiya as Hikaru Gero

Shion Wakayama as Mei Kinosaki

Anna Nagase as Kyoko Himekawa

Mariya Ise as Shizuku Ushio

Asaki Yuikawa as Shiori Ureshino

Sōma Saitō as Genya Naruko

Hinano Shirahama as Kimie Arashiyama

Simba Tsuchiya as Piichi Nakagawa

Haruka Shiraishi as Akari Gero

Isamu Yūsen as Toshiki Hanamaki

The creative team brings solid pedigree to the project. Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) directs at studio BONES, with production supervision by the same studio. Kimiko Ueno (Astro Note) handles series composition and scripts. Music comes from Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) and Yuma Yamaguchi (Metallic Rouge). Kōhei Tokuoka serves as both character designer and chief animation director. Additional key staff include sub-character design by Yurika Sako, costume design by Kotono, and 3DCG work by SANZIGEN.

Yurina Hirate performs the opening theme “Kill or Kiss,” while singer-songwriter AKASAKI handles the ending “Shake Na Baby.” The combination of a high-energy pop-rock opener and a funkier closer fits the series’ blend of action, comedy, and romance.

What Is Marrige Toxin?

For generations, the deadly arts have been mastered by those known as the “Masters.” Among the most feared are the Poison Masters of the Five Great Families. Hikaru Gero, heir to the Gero Family, has spent his entire life deep in the underworld, far removed from anything resembling normal romance or marriage.

When the family head orders Hikaru’s sister to produce an heir by any means necessary Hikaru decides he must protect her. His search for a solution leads him to Mei Kinosaki, a brilliant and cunning marriage swindler. Realizing that marriage may be the only way to resolve the succession crisis, Hikaru impulsively enlists Mei’s help to find him a suitable bride.

What begins as a strictly professional arrangement quickly turns into an unlikely partnership between an elite assassin who knows nothing about love and a master con artist who can charm anyone in under 30 seconds. Together they embark on the most dangerous mission of Hikaru’s life: finding the perfect wife while navigating family politics, rival poison masters, and the messy realities of human relationships.

Shueisha describes the premise as “the world’s toughest mission for love,” delivered by the ultimate odd-couple duo of assassin and marriage swindler. The manga has built a strong following since launching on Shonen Jump+ in April 2022 thanks to its sharp humor, inventive action, and surprisingly heartfelt character moments. The 17th compiled volume hits shelves on April 3, just days before the anime begins. Viz Media publishes the series in English, and it is also available on the MANGA Plus app.

Hosting the global premiere at Sakura-Con gives international fans an early window into the series’ tone and animation quality. With Ishiya present for the panel, attendees can expect behind-the-scenes insights, voice acting anecdotes, and possibly a few exclusive reveals. The event timing of three days before the Japanese broadcast builds genuine hype and allows Crunchyroll to gauge immediate audience reaction from a passionate crowd.

BONES has a strong track record with character-driven action comedies, and early promotional materials suggest Marriage Toxin will deliver fluid fight choreography alongside the romantic comedy elements. The poison-based powers and marriage-scheme antics promise a fresh twist on the classic “fake relationship” trope, while the underworld family drama adds higher stakes.

As the anime approaches its April 7th debut, anticipation continues to grow. The Sakura-Con screening offers a perfect launchpad for the series, letting fans experience the opening episodes on a big screen with the voice of Hikaru Gero in the room. For those unable to attend, Crunchyroll’s simulcast ensures the rest of the world won’t have to wait long.

Whether you’re drawn to the assassin-meets-swindler dynamic, the creative poison arts, or the promise of awkward romance wrapped in high-stakes action, Marriage Toxin looks ready to deliver an entertaining ride. Mark your calendars for the global premiere on April 4th at Sakura-Con and the official streaming debut on April 7th. Will you be watching it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as we get them.