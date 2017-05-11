Crunchyroll's Website Was Hacked Yesterday And Infected Numerous Laptops And Tablets With Malicious Malware

If you watched the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super last night on Crunchyroll via your laptop or tablet, chances are high that you got a virus.

It's getting to be that no place is sacred...Hackers successfully infiltrated the Crunchyroll website to trick viewers into "downloading a new Media Player" in order to watch CR's shows. What download turned out to be was malicious software that aimed to steal the passwords and other sensitive information from unsuspecting anime fans. The attack apparently had no affect on those using Crunchyroll's iOS app on their phones, the Roku app or the app for Microsoft's Xbox consoles.



With the current debate in the community about the distribution of anime across Crunchyroll/Funimation, Netflix and Amazon's Anime Strike, many of the pro-Anime Strike crowd used this opportunity to argue about the dangers of having a single platform monopolize anime streaming. Other fans are urging CR to give viewers a refund/credit for the downtime, similar to what Netflix did back in 2009 when their services were compromised. Crunchyroll has restored full service but it will certainly be interesting to see how the platform handles this black eye.

