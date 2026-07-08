CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS 2 Premieres Its First Episode At Anime Expo, With An Opening From The Cure

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 is real, and it's coming this fall, and roughly 6,000 fans have already seen the first episode!

Studio Trigger's sequel world-premiered its opening episode at Crypto.com Arena last weekend (July 3rd) during Anime Expo 2026. The full 10-episode season is scheduled to hit Netflix in the fall.

We told you back in May that the big update was coming at Anime Expo, and Trigger didn't hold back. The screening wasn't recorded or streamed anywhere, so those seats at the arena were the only way to see it. The panel included showrunner Bartosz Sztybor, executive producer Saya Elder, director Kai Ikarashi, and English voice actor Nazeeh Tarsha.

Note that this is a standalone story, not a continuation. There's no David Martinez this time; instead we get four new leads: Weak Kingsley, voiced in the English dub by Clancy Brown, a revenge-driven netrunner called D (Nazeeh Tarsha), aspiring journalist Roman Carax (Valeria Rodriguez), and a bloodthirsty Corpo named Talia Yang (Kimoy Lee).

CD Projekt Red describes it as "a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge," and the official tagline sums it up: "New legends. Same Night City."

Ikarashi steps up to direct his first full series after helming "Girl on Fire," widely considered the standout episode of the first season, with returning scriptwriter Masahiko Otsuka and character designs by Ichigo Kanno.

CD Projekt Red first announced the sequel a year ago, in July 2025, with most of the original creative team coming back.

Now for the music. Anime News Network reports the opening theme is The Cure's "10:15 Saturday Night", the 1979 post-punk classic, with an ending theme by Watson. Rico Nasty also wrote a brand-new track, "YOU CAN'T RUN FROM ME", exclusively for the show. A 47-year-old Cure song opening a neon-soaked anime about Night City? I LOVE it.

Early reactions from the premiere are glowing. Gizmodo says the screening "absolutely ruled," with Weak Kingsley emerging as the crowd favorite, and Kotaku quotes the panel describing the new arc as "way more Martin Scorsese than Michael Bay."

The truly impressive part? Days later, not a single frame of that episode has leaked online. Roughly 6,000 people watched it, and CD Projekt Red's PR team publicly thanked the crowd for keeping it that way. In 2026, a leak-free arena premiere is its own kind of miracle.

The original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners dropped in September 2022, won Anime of the Year at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and famously pulled the Cyberpunk 2077 game out of its tailspin. Needless to say, expectations for this one are sky-high.

A fall window means we're only a few months out, with an exact date and full trailer expected later this summer.

What do you think of a 1979 Cure track opening a brand-new Night City story? Can a new crew top David's run? Sound off in the comments area below!

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