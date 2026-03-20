CYBORG 009 NEMESIS Anime Announces Yūichi Nakamura As Graviton And Summer 2026 Premiere

A new chapter in one of anime's longest running sci-fi franchises is officially on the way. Ishimori Production revealed fresh details for Cyborg 009 Nemesis on Thursday, including the casting of popular voice actor Yūichi Nakamura as the powerful Graviton, a new key visual, full staff lineup, and confirmation that the series will stream this summer. The announcement marks an exciting return to Shōtarō Ishinomori's groundbreaking manga, bringing updated animation and fresh storytelling to a story that has captivated audiences for over six decades.

Yūichi Nakamura steps into the role of Graviton, a character whose gravity-manipulating powers and intense personality are expected to add significant weight to the new series. Nakamura is no stranger to high-profile anime roles, and his deep, commanding voice should bring the perfect blend of menace and complexity to the character. The studio also dropped a striking new character visual that showcases Graviton in his sleek, armored design, standing amid shadowy silhouettes that hint at the larger conflict to come.

The production team brings a strong mix of experience and fresh energy. Hideki Ambo takes the director's chair at studio Arect, while screenplay duties are handled by Atsuhiro Tomioka, best known for his work on the Pokémon series, alongside CHARATEX. Character designs come from sanorin, promising a modern yet respectful take on the classic cyborg aesthetic. The team appears focused on delivering fluid action sequences while staying true to the manga's themes of humanity, war, and rebellion.

One of the most nostalgic touches is the theme song. Rock singer Kyoko from the band Barbee Boys will perform "Taga Tame ni" (For Whom), a track originally used in the 1979 Cyborg 009 television anime. Ishinomori himself wrote the lyrics, and the song was first performed by Ken Narita and Koorogi '73. Hearing a fresh rock arrangement of this classic should give longtime fans chills while introducing newer viewers to the emotional core of the series right from the opening credits. Here is the old theme song:

Cyborg 009 remains one of the foundational works in Japanese science fiction. Shōtarō Ishinomori launched the manga in July 1964 in Shōnengahōsha's Weekly King magazine. The story centers on the sinister Black Ghost organization, a shadowy group that kidnaps nine ordinary men and women from around the world and transforms them into superpowered cyborg soldiers. Designed to fuel endless global conflict for profit, these nine rebels break free and dedicate their lives to stopping Black Ghost and protecting humanity from the very weapons they have become. It is a powerful tale of found family, the horrors of war, and what it means to be human in a world that treats people as tools.

The franchise has seen multiple adaptations over the decades, each bringing its own flavor to the core story. Television anime series aired in 1968, 1979, and 2001, while films appeared in 1966, 1967, and 1980. More recent entries include the 2012 movie 009 Re:Cyborg and the 2016 Cyborg 009 Call of Justice films. A crossover OVA with Devilman even arrived in 2015, showing how versatile the cyborgs remain in different storytelling contexts.

The original manga ended years ago, but the universe continues to expand. Tsuguo Okazaki's Cyborg 009 Bgooparts Delete ran from July 2019 to September 2022. In April 2024, veteran scriptwriter Masaki Tsuji and artist Masato Hayase launched a new manga titled Cyborg 009 Taiheiyō no Bōrei (Cyborg 009: Ghost of the Pacific), proving the characters still have stories left to tell.

Cyborg 009 Nemesis arrives at a time when classic franchises are finding new life through modern animation techniques. The decision to stream the series this summer suggests the studio wants to reach both longtime fans who grew up with the 1979 version and a new generation discovering the cyborgs for the first time. With a talented voice cast, experienced screenwriters, and a director known for strong action choreography, expectations are high for a faithful yet fresh take on Ishinomori's vision.

For those who have followed the franchise since its early days, this announcement feels like a full-circle moment. The story of nine rebels fighting against a world that wants to use them as weapons remains as relevant today as it was in 1964. Cyborg 009 Nemesis has the chance to introduce that powerful message to streaming audiences worldwide while giving veteran viewers the high-quality update they have been waiting for.

Summer cannot come soon enough. Whether you are a die-hard fan of the original manga and anime or someone looking for your first taste of classic Japanese sci-fi, Cyborg 009 Nemesis looks ready to deliver thrilling action, emotional storytelling, and a powerful reminder of why these cyborgs have endured for generations. The rebellion continues, and this time it is streaming straight to your screen. Keep an eye on official channels for more cast announcements, trailers, and streaming details as the premiere approaches. The cyborgs are back, and they are stronger than ever.