DANDADAN Season 2 Confirmed For 2025 With New Teaser Trailer And Poster Revealed

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Dandadan will be returning for a second season in 2025. The anime television series adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's supernatural/paranormal manga premiered in October, and fans won't have to wait long to see what comes next.

The official Shonen Jump+ Twitter/X handle along with the Dandadan website confirmed that Season 2 of the anime adaptation will be broadcast in Japan beginning July 2025. The studio also shared the first visual teaser for the second season which teases the Cursed House story arc and features Okarun, Momo, Turbo Granny, and Jiji.

Following this week's announcement, Dandadan made another appearance during Jump Festa 2025. A brand new teaser trailer was revealed for the second season with North American distributor GKIDS providing a subtitled version.

"Here's your first peek at what's in store for Momo and Okarun!" GKIDS announced alongside the trailer.

Meanwhile, over on the Dandadan website, it was announced that Masako Isobe has been cast as Naki Kito. The Kito Family is one of the main antagonists during the Cursed House Arc, offering sacrifices to the Tsuchinoko to keep the creature from destroying their village. Character art for Evil Eye was also revealed.

Dandadan is produced by Science Saru. Season 1 was directed by Fuga Yamashiro who will return for the second season and will be joined by Abel Gongora. Scripts for the first season were written by Hiroshi Seku, character designs by Naoyuki Onda, alien and supernatural entity designs by Yoshimichi Kameda, and music composed by Kensuke Ushio.

Season 1 of Dandadan is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. The synopsis reads:

When high schooler Momo, from a family of spirit mediums, first meets her classmate Okarun, an occult geek, they argue—Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. When it turns out both phenomena are real, Momo awakens a hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse. Together, they must challenge the paranormal forces threatening their world.

Crunchyroll and Netflix will also stream the second season when it debuts next year.

The Dandadan manga is written and illustrated by Yukinobu Tatsu and has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since April 2021. Over five million copies are in circulation as of December 2024.

Like the source material, the anime adaptation has been positively received with many critics and fans praising its animation, storytelling, and visuals.