David Tennant's Dr. Weller Recruits Another Mecha Pilot In A Brand-New Teaser For Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK
We recently learned that Doctor Who and Jessica Jones star David Tennant had signed on to voice Doctor Rufus Weller in Rooster Teeth's upcoming anime-style series, gen:Lock, but now a new teaser video lets us actually hear the actor in his role.
Rooster Teeth's next anime-style series, gen:Lock, won't premiere until next year, but a brand-new teaser has just been released, and it puts the spotlight on David Tennant's (Doctor Who) Dr. Rufus Weller.
The exciting teaser was just released at RTX Austin, and while Tennant's character is the star of the footage, we do get a brief snippet of some mecha action. Specifically, we see Michael B. Jordan's Julian Chase piloting the mechanical suit, while being monitored by Weller.
Finally, the clip also sees the doctor find a new recruit in Yasamin Madrani who is currently locked up in a detainment center. Though, that doesn't seem to be a problem as Dr. Weller has her transferred into his custody.
Check out the intriguing new teaser for gen:Lock below:
