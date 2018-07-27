Rooster Teeth's GEN:LOCK Adds DOCTOR WHO & JESSICA JONES Star David Tennant To Its Already Impressive Cast

Rooster Teeth continues to expand the cast of their 2019 web series, gen:Lock, and their latest recruit is Doctor Who alum David Tennant. Hit the jump for more details on the actor's role in the project.

Rooster Teeth's upcoming anime-style web series, gen:Lock, has already assembled an impressive cast that includes Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), and Kōichi Yamadera (Dragon Ball Super), and now they've enlisted the talents of actor David Tennant.



The show's newest star will play the role of Dr. Rufus Weller, who is the Experimental Science Unit's lead scientist and inventor of the advanced technology at the center of the series.



David Tennant has made a name for himself with his live-action roles in Doctor Who, Jessica Jones and Broadchurch, but he also has a solid voice acting career thanks to his work on How to Train Your Dragon and DuckTales.



Like the anime projects that inspired it, gen:Lock will follow a group of young pilots who control weaponized robot bodies known as mecha in order to protect the world.

