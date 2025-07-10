JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 9 - THE JOJOLANDS Volume 6 Cover Art Revealed

With The JOJOLands Volume 6 hitting store shelves next week in Japan, the official social media account for JoJo's Bizarre Adveture has revealed the cover art.

The ninth part in the long-running manga series, The JOJOLands is set in modern-day Hawaii and follows Jodio Joestar, a teenage gangster with aspirations of becoming rich. His ambition drives him into the world crime and Stand battles.

In the cover of The JOJOLands Volume 6, we see Jodio's team taking on a new mission at sea.

The JOJOLands Volume 6 covers chapters 21-24 of the story, which largely sets thte stage for high-stakes showdowns between the HOWLER Company and the Lava Rock Gang.

"After fending off investigator Bobby Jean and Lulu, Jodio and his group begin a covert mission to steal the HOWLER Company's assets by posing as employees of Dolphin Bank to make contact with Howler," the summary reads. "However, new assassins backed by the powerful organization begin to move...?!"

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 9 - The JOJOLands began its serialization in February 2023 and is still ongoing with Hirohiko Araki still actively publishing new chapters. The latest volume will go on sale in Japan on July 17, 2025 with pre-orders available here.

Meanwhile, VIZ Media, which publishes the English language version for Western audiences, recently confirmed that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 7 - Steel Ball Run, Vol. 4 will release in North America on November 25, 2025.

Over on the animation front, it was announced earlier this year that an adaptation of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run is in production. David Production, the same studio behind the anime adaptations of the first six parts of the manga, is returning as the main animation studio and at Anime Expo we learned more about the main production staff. Working on Part 7 of the anime will be:

Directors: Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideya Takahashi (Part 5)

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideya Takahashi (Part 5) Series Director: Toshiyuki Kato (All Parts)

Toshiyuki Kato (All Parts) Series Composer: Yasuko Kobayashi (All Parts)

Yasuko Kobayashi (All Parts) Character Designer: Daisuke Tsumagari (Part 5)

Daisuke Tsumagari (Part 5) Music Composer: Yugo Kanno (Parts 3-6)

Yugo Kanno (Parts 3-6) Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami (All Parts)

Yoshikazu Iwanami (All Parts) Animation Studio: David Production (All Parts)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run is widely considered one of the better story arcs of the manga, serving as a soft reboot of the JoJo universe. The JOJOLands is also set in the same alternate universe introduced in Part 7 with Jodio as a descendant of this timeline's version of the Joestars.