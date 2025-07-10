TURKEY! -TIME TO STRIKE-, Bowling Anime Has An Insane Time Travel Plot Twist In First Episode

What began as a heartfelt sports anime about bowling has suddenly transformed into one of the most unpredictable original anime of 2025. Pony Canyon and Bakken Record have rebranded their new anime Turkey! with an updated title Turkey! -Time to Strike- to reflect a massive plot twist that was revealed at the end of the very first episode.

Initially promoted as a dramatic, emotional tale about high school girls overcoming challenges through bowling, Turkey! has now stunned fans by becoming a bowling and time travel hybrid, throwing its cast into Japan’s Sengoku (Warring States) period.

Before the twist, the series followed Mai Otonashi, explained as "a genius who never wins," and her teammates Rina, Sayuri, Nozomi, and Nanase members of the Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club. The series tagline suggested a mix of nostalgia and bittersweet reflection:

“A story that is mysterious, precious, bittersweet, and irreplaceable-

Can't be described as simply fun.”

That tone held until near the end of the first episode when a glowing bowling ball triggered a full-blown time warp mid-match, sending the girls centuries into the past.

New Synopsis And Trailer: Sengoku Strikes

The new official summary reads:

"The story is set at the bowling club of Ikkokukan High School in Nagano Prefecture. Mai, the club captain, values having fun with everyone over winning. But her junior, Rina, pushes back, saying, “I want to win.” When Rina threatens to quit the club, Mai tries to talk her down—but Rina challenges her to a one-game match. Suddenly, the bowling ball begins to glow, and the five club members are enveloped in a mysterious light…When they wake up—They've somehow time traveled to the Sengoku era!? A completely original anime blending bowling and time travel, Turkey!-Time to Strike- [streaming worldwide]!"

Now entangled with the Tokura clan, the girls must survive an era of war, upheaval, and political intrigue all while searching for a way back home.

New Cast Members

To support the sudden expansion in historical scope, several legendary voice actresses have joined the cast:

Noriko Hidaka as Sumomo

Yūko Minaguchi as Akebi

Kikuko Inoue as Suguri

Miki Itō as Anzu

Rei Sakuma as Natsume

They join the existing main cast:

Hana Hishikawa as Mai

Kana Ichinose as Rina

Haruki Iwata as Sayuri

Yūki Tenma as Nozomi

Ayasa Itō as Nanase

Staff and Production

Director: Susumu Kudo (The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today)

Writer: Naomi Hiruta (A Devil and Her Love Song)

Character Design/Chief Animation Director: Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!)

Studio: Bakken Record

Music Production: Pony Canyon

The opening theme song "Hyakunichisou" is performed by the five main voice actresses under the name Ikkokukan High School Bowling Club, Nagano Prefecture.

Where to Watch Turkey! -Time To Strike-

Japan Premiere: July 9th (NTV), July 10th (BS NTV), July 12th (TV Shinshu)

Streaming: Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series globally.

Turkey! -Time to Strike- is rapidly becoming one of the most unpredictable and genre-defying anime of the year. What starts as a school sports story becomes a full-scale historical adventure, a move that could either alienate or thrill viewers depending on their taste. But with a stellar cast, experienced staff, and a bold premise, this is one anime worth keeping an eye on.

Stay tuned for more details as the plot thickens for these bowling time travelers!