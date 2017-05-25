Netflix's DEATH NOTE Director Has Dropped Some Behind The Scene Teases Through His Twitter Account
There is a lot of hype behind Adam Windgard's Death Note adaptation on Netflix. Over the past few weeks Adam Wingard has been teasing fans through his twitter account with some behind the scenes photos and a sound from the upcoming feature film.
The Death Note film Stars Lakeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe. Death Note is based on the manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. The manga series was first published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2003. The manga also received an anime adaptation in 2006.
The live-action Death Note film will begin streaming on August 25 at Midnight on Netflix.
About Death Note:
Light Turner, a bright student who stumbles across a mystical notebook that has the power to kill any person whose name he writes in it. Light decides to launch a secret crusade to rid the streets of criminals. Soon, the student-turned-vigilante finds himself pursued by a famous detective known only by the alias L.
