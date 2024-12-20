Jump Festa 2025 Kicks Off With Major JUJUTSU KAISEN Announcements

Shuesha's Jump Festa 2025 delivered fans some exciting news on the Jujutsu Kaisen front. Not only did we learn when the release date for Season 2's "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc" compilation film, but we also got to see a "super teaser visual" from the anime's upcoming "Culling Game" arc.

The "Culling Game" is the ninth arc in Gege Akutami's manga and takes place immediately after the events of the Shibuya Incident. It follows Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and their allies as they enter the Culling Game, a deadly battle royale organized by Kenjaku with the goal of evolving humanity by optimizing cursed energy.

The sheer nature of the Culling Game figures to make Season 3 the most intense one yet for the anime. Such intensity is on display in the brand-new super teaser visual below.

In addition to the Culling Game Arc visual teaser, it was also announced that the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc" from Season 2 will be arriving in theaters across Japan on May 30, 2025. We also got a new teaser for this as well.

Announced a few months ago, the film will take the show's Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc and cut it down for a theatrical release. There's, unfortunately, been no mention of a North American theatrical release.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted the manga's "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" and "Shibuya Incident" story arcs across 23 episodes. The two arcs are part of the overarching Gojo's Past Arc which is described by the Jujutsu Kaisen Wiki:

A story from the past... Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are given a mission to protect and escort a young girl. The arrival of a skilled non-sorcerer assassin threatens to put a rift in both their mission and their friendship...

Produced by MAPPA, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is an adaptation of Greg Akutami's supernatural manga series, which actually came to an end earlier this year. The story follows a high school student as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse. So far there have been two seasons of the anime released, both of which are available to stream on Crunchyroll. The synopsis reads:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

While the manga may have finally ended back in September, there's still plenty of story left to tell in the anime.