New DEATH NOTE One-Shot Reveals First Pages At Special Takeshi Obata Exhibition

Japanese manga artist Takeshi Obata confirmed that a new 87-page one-shot manga for Death Note back in April and the first panels for the project have made their way online thanks to social media.

Theis an art exhibition focusing on the artwork of famed Death Note manga artist Takeshi Obata, running in Tokyo, Japan from July 13 to August 12. Attendees of the exhibit have posted images online, which contain a first look at the new one-shot manga sequel from Obata and original series writer Tsugumi Ohba. There's no release date yet on the one-shot but it's confirmed to have 87 pages.After the exhibits run in Tokyo, it will travel to Niigata and Osaka.