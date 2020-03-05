DEMON SLAYER: MUGEN TRAIN New English Dubbed Trailer Streamed

After the massive success of the first season to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba many fans have been wondering if and when a second season to the series will be released. THe series that tells the story of a young mand who becomes as demon slayer to not only to avenge the death of his family, but to cure his sister, who has been transformed into a demon herself.

The anime and manga was a breakaway hit amongst shonen fans and with each chapter and episode has grown on what came before it. Because of this the series gives fans characters who consistently grow and learn in strength and character. With the manga heading to its conclusion, it makes fans who have not caught up, anticipate how these characters will end up by the end.

Before a second season can be announced,firstly, an anime film has been announced. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, is set to continue the story after the end of the first season and is set to release this October. Recently, a new English dubbed teaser was streamed. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new film? Hoping that an English dub of the film will come to the west? Hoping for a season 2 announcement? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Demon Slayer: Mugen Train releases on October 16th.