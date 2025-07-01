ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 English Dub Voice Cast Revealed

With Season 3 of One-Punch Man debuting later this year and fans expecting some major announcements at Anime Expo this week, Viz Media has gone ahead and revealed the English dub voice cast for the upcoming third season.

Much of the main English dub cast from Season 2 is returning to reprise their roles, including Max Mittelman as Saitama and Zach Aguilar as Genos. Corina Boettger, who took over as the voice of Terrible Tornado in Season 2 (replacing Marieve Herington from Season 1), will also return.

The main English dub cast list for One-Punch Man Season 3 features:

Saitama voiced by Max Mittelman

Genos voiced by Zach Aguiltar

Terrible Tornado voiced by Corina Boettger

Hellish Blizzard voiced by Laura Post

King voiced by Rich Brown

Silverfang voiced by John Demita

Atomic Samurai voiced by Kyle Hebert

Child Emperor voiced by Sara Cravens

Zombieman voiced by Vernon Dew

Pig God voiced by Brook Chalmers

Superalloy Blackluster voiced by Zeno Robinson

Flash Flash voiced by Lex Lang

Puri-Puri Prisoner voiced by Ray Chase

Handsome Kamen Amai Mask voiced by Ben Lepley

Garou voiced by Greg Chun

One-Punch Man Season 3 is scheduled to premiere this October, six years after Season 2. If Season 3's release follows a similar format to that of the second season, then we can probably expect the English dubbed episodes to arrive a few months after the Japanese with English subtitled broadcast. For Season 2, the series streamed with subtitles from April to July 2019, while the English dub didn't arrive until months later in October 2019.

With just a few months to go until the anime series returns, fans are eagerly awaiting a proper trailer for Season 3. We've been treated to a few teaser videos, but it's been mostly static visuals with limited animation.

A One-Punch Man panel will be held at Anime Expo this week with new information about the upcoming third season teased. We're hoping this will include a proper trailer and maybe a more specific release date. The panel will be held on Saturday, July 5th at 12:00 p.m. PST / 3:00 p.m. EST.

As previously announced, Season 3 is being produced by J.C. Staff, the studio responsible for animating the second season after taking over for Madhouse. The One-Punch anime is an adaptation of the popular manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

The anime first debuted in October 2015, receiving critical acclaim and praise for its animation, humor, characters, and fight scenes. The second season was also praised for its characters and story, but it was largely viewed as a downgrade in animation quality. There's hope that with six years between season, J.C. Staff had ample time to improve the visuals, but we've yet to see a trailer to know for sure.