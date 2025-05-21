DEMON SLAYER: THE HINOKAMI CHRONICLES 2 Pre-Orders Are Now Available

SEGA has officially announced that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will launch on August 5, 2025, across multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Fans can now pre-order the game digitally on the Nintendo eShop, with other platforms soon to follow.

Swordsmith Village Arc Highlighted in New Trailer

SEGA’s newly released trailer showcases cinematic and gameplay footage from the Swordsmith Village Arc, promising high-stakes battles, stunning visuals, and emotional story beats drawn directly from the anime. As with the first Hinokami Chronicles, players can expect a mix of Story Mode progression and Versus Mode combat, with an expanded roster featuring fan-favorite Hashira and Upper Rank Demons.

Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Digital Deluxe Edition (£64.99)

Includes:

Base Game

2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys: Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

4 Character Unlock Keys: Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, Gyomei Himejima

VS Mode System Voice Set: Akaza, Daki, Gyutaro, Zohakuten, Gyokko

3 Battle Attire Costumes:

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Kimono)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Kimono)

Tengen Uzui (Shinobi Attire)

Pre-Order Bonus: Unlock keys for Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji

Digital Standard Edition (£54.99)

Includes:

Base Game

2 Kimetsu Academy Character Unlock Keys: Kyojuro Rengoku and Tengen Uzui

Pre-Order Bonus: Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji unlock keys

Physical Edition (£54.99)

Includes:

Base Game

Character Unlock Keys for Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji (pre-order bonus)

Note: Digital and physical pre-order bonuses may vary slightly by region and platform.

Multiplatform Launch and Visual Enhancements

Building on the success of the original title, The Hinokami Chronicles 2 will launch with enhanced graphics and performance optimizations across new-gen consoles. The game retains its signature arena-fighter style, with updates to animation quality and character interactions—making it a must-play for fans of both the anime and competitive fighting games.

Availability and Launch Date

Release Date: August 5, 2025

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Steam

Pre-Orders: Available now for digital and physical editions

With expanded content, more characters, and a deeper dive into Demon Slayer's most emotional arcs, The Hinokami Chronicles 2 looks to be one of the biggest anime game releases of the year.

What are your thoughts on the new the trailer and the pre-order goodies? Will you be picking this game up and playing it? Did you play the first one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

