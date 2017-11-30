DETECTIVE PIKACHU: Kathryn Newton Will Play Lucy In The Upcoming Live-Action POKEMON Movie

The first live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu has added its female lead in the form of Supernatural's Kathryn Newton! Hit the jump for the full details!

It was this month we learned that The Get Down's Justice Smith had landed the role of the movie's male lead and Legendary has spent weeks testing actresses to star opposite him. Now Detective Pikachu has found its female lead in the form of Supernatural's Kathryn Newton!



In Detective Pikachu, she will play Lucy, "a sassy journalist who goes on an adventure with the boy, played by Smith, and Pikachu, who will be a motion-capture creation for the movie." In the Pokemon Universe, Lucy has a Psyduck as her sidekick so we'll presumably see that creature appear here.



Newton is best known for starring in Paranormal Activity 4 as well as TV shows like Big Little Lies and Supernatural. Natalie Dyer (Stranger Things), Haley Lu Richardson (Split), and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) were all also considered for the role.

