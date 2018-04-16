DEVILMAN CRYBABY Is Coming To Blu-ray With A Special Rap CD Included
After the official twitter account for the Devilman Crybaby anime series hinted at a special annoucement coming up, we have finally recived the news that fans will be getting an exclusive Rap CD with the best beats from the Devilman Crybaby series. If you were one of the fans that loved the freestyle raps scattered throughout Devilman Crybaby, the new Blu-ray release will make sure you can listen to them anytime you want.
The rap songs are performed by the Japanese hip-hop stars Ken the 390, AFRA, and Young Dais, will be available on a single CD as part of the special-edition release. Another extra disc will also chronicle the sights and sounds of Devilman Night by Netflix.
Take a look at some of the official screenshots of what the disc package will look like:
The five-disc release will drop May 30th, and will retail in Japan for 28,000 yen. Though for fans in the West sadly, there is no news yet on when it will be available over here. Keep your fingers crossed!
