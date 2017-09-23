DIES IRAE Is Planned To Have A Nice Length Of 18 Episodes
The upcoming anime series Dies Irae was financed through a crowdfunding campaign ending in July 2015, through which 96,560,858 yen was raised, over three times the orignial target of ¥30,000,000. The PC game "Dies irae" series released in 2007. The anime was unveiled in December 2015, and is scheduled to air on television October 6, 2017. It will be produced by the studio Genco, with script supervision by the game's designer, Takashi Masada.
All of the main plans has been announced for the new and upcoming anime series Dies Irae! Hit the jump to get the full details as well as hear the opening song for the series!
Distribution plans for the series have now been officially announced. In the fall it will be runnning a 12 episode cour, plus six more episodes, for a total of 18 episodes. It will be released on three six-episode DVD/Blu-ray sets at a later time! Down in the article below we have the opening song for the series, as well as the official promo trailer!
Here is the official promo trailer of Dies Irae for your viewing pleasure! What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited to watch the anime of a popular video game series? Are you familiar with the franchise? Let us know all your thoughts down below!
Dies Irae Synopsis: Dark supernatural people, magic and magical weapons catalyzed by human souls, beautiful girls with guillotine marks that appear in dreams, the strongest enemy who is death.
