DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI: Final 3 Anime Films Are Heading To US Theaters In 2018
After having successful theatrical debuts in the United States, Fathom Events and Toei Animation announced plans to bring the final three films, Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss, Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence, and Digimon Adventure tri.: Future to U.S. theaters, with their respective premieres scheduled for February, May, and September in 2018!
There will also be exclusive recaps covering the previous chapters before each screening, as well as interviews with members of the cast and crew. If you want to buy tickets, they will be available to purchase at the Fathom Events website or at local box offices.
While you are waiting for the release of the films, here's a quick breakdown of dates, times, trailers and synopses for each installment down below:
Digimon Adventure tri.: Loss
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. local time
Synopsis: After the “reboot” and Meicoomon’s rampage, Tai and friends arrive in the Digital World. They reunite with their partner Digimon, who have lost all their memories. As everyone discusses what they should do from within the Digital World, Meicoomon suddenly appears and then disappears. She still has her memories for some reason. Meanwhile in the Real World, Nishijima receives word that Himekawa has gone missing. As he investigates, he determines that there’s been some hidden agenda behind her behavior that has to do with a past event that determined both their destinies.
Digimon Adventure tri.: Coexistence
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. local time
Synopsis: Meicoomon once again begins to rampage when she sees her partner Meiko injured by a mysterious man. Meicoomon, who disappeared into the Real World, is a distortion itself—in possession of too much power, and a key to destroying the world. The arrival of rampaging Meicoomon starts the countdown to the Real World’s collapse. A series of abnormal phenomena occur all over the place. The Digimon who appear through the distortions were waiting for this time to come. The DigiDestined are cast out of the Digital World when it goes out of order, and after returning to the Real World, are driven away by people on account of their accompanying partner Digimon. Meanwhile, a cruel fate is imminent for Kari.
Digimon Adventure tri.: Future
Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. local time
Synopsis: In this climatic finale, the DigiDestined have suffered; friends are lost, there is a new threat from a mysterious and newly formed Digimon, and the Real World is threatened to be swallowed up by the Digital World. The DigiDestined must stand together to save their friends and our world.
