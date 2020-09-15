Discotek Day Online Event Sees The Anime Licensor Reveal 15 New Titles Coming To Blu-ray

Discotek Day was a smashing success for the North American anime licensor as they revealed 15 new titles they'll soon be offering including Project A-Ko, The Legend of Black Heaven and more.

As we previously reported in an earlier coverage of previous Discotek acquisitions and release dates, Monday was the highly anticipated Twitch stream event Discotek had been planning for weeks. The Florida-based anime licensor didn't disappoint as it announced the acquisition of 15 new titles that will be released on blu-ray during the 2-hr live stream.

Check out the full list of titles below:

The Rose of Versailles - early 2021 Hajime no Ippo (2000) - 2021 The Legend of Black Heaven - late 2020/early 2021 Gin Rei - late 2020-early 2021 Battle Athletes Victory TV series & OVA - late 2020 Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis - 2021 Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine - 2021 Genocyber - 2021 Project A-Ko - 2021 Ninja Senshi Tobikage (Ninja Robots) - 2021 Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter - unknown release date Submarine Super 99 - 2021 Symphogear G (Symphogear season 2) - 2021 Devilman Lady - early 2021 KONOSUBA season 2 - 2021

Project A-Ko and The Rose of Versailles headline the list of acquisitons as those two titles have a special place in the hearts of longtime anime fans. While Discotek is mostly known for releasing older titles, the addition of the more recent KONOSUBA season 2 is certainly a welcome addition. With DVD's going the way of CD players and flip phones, anime collectors are anxious to get their hands on blu-ray versions of many of the titles listed above, despite the fact that many already own said titles on VHS or DVD.