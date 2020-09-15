Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Discotek Day Online Event Sees The Anime Licensor Reveal 15 New Titles Coming To Blu-ray

Discotek Day was a smashing success for the North American anime licensor as they revealed 15 new titles they'll soon be offering including Project A-Ko, The Legend of Black Heaven and more.

MarkJulian | 9/15/2020
Filed Under: "Shonen"

As we previously reported in an earlier coverage of previous Discotek acquisitions and release dates, Monday was the highly anticipated Twitch stream event Discotek had been planning for weeks. The Florida-based anime licensor didn't disappoint as it announced the acquisition of 15 new titles that will be released on blu-ray during the 2-hr live stream.

Check out the full list of titles below:

  1. The Rose of Versailles - early 2021
  2. Hajime no Ippo (2000) - 2021
  3. The Legend of Black Heaven - late 2020/early 2021
  4. Gin Rei - late 2020-early 2021
  5. Battle Athletes Victory TV series & OVA - late 2020
  6. Lupin III: Tokyo Crisis - 2021
  7. Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine - 2021
  8. Genocyber - 2021
  9. Project A-Ko - 2021
  10. Ninja Senshi Tobikage (Ninja Robots) - 2021
  11. Case Closed: The Crimson Love Letter - unknown release date
  12. Submarine Super 99 - 2021
  13. Symphogear G (Symphogear season 2) - 2021
  14. Devilman Lady - early 2021
  15. KONOSUBA season 2 - 2021

Project A-Ko and The Rose of Versailles headline the list of acquisitons as those two titles have a special place in the hearts of longtime anime fans.  While Discotek is mostly known for releasing older titles, the addition of the more recent KONOSUBA season 2 is certainly a welcome addition. With DVD's going the way of CD players and flip phones, anime collectors are anxious to get their hands on blu-ray versions of many of the titles listed above, despite the fact that many already own said titles on VHS or DVD.
