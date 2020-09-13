Discotek To Release A New LUPIN III Anime Film, BIG ORDER And More On Blu-ray

Discotek adds to its catalog of retro anime titles as the Florida-based anime licensor as announced the acquisition of Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini, Big Order,Hanasakeru Seishōnen and more.

Discotek has quite the eclectic mix of anime they're releasing on blu-ray in November. On the anime licensor's social media pages, it was revealed that the following anime titles will be released on blu-ray on November 24:

Continue reading below more info on each title, including a preview trailer.

Originally broadcast in 1996, Twilight Gemini was the ninth installment in the series of made-for-TV movies starring manga artist Monkey Punch's master thief. Mafia don Dolune gives Lupin half of a diamond known as the Twilight: when the two halves are brought together, they form the key to a fabulous treasure. Lupin heads for Morocco to find the long-lost loot and is attacked by masked assassins, a whip-wielding transvestite, and the inevitable Inspector Zenigata and his inept Interpol henchmen.

Eiji Hoshimiya is an introverted high school student with a huge secret — he wished for the destruction of the world when he was younger. Fairies give certain people special powers called Orders. What Order Users can do with their power depends on their wishes. 10 years after the Great Destruction, Eiji struggles to come to terms with his immense power.

Fourteen-year-old Kajika Burnsworth, daughter of powerful industrialist Harry Burnsworth, has spent the first part of her life living on an island in the Caribbean with a snow leopard named Mustafa. She is finally sent off to school in Japan, but is called away to her father's home in New York very soon after. While there, Kajika gets talked into the "marriage game" by her father. In this game, she has to meet and choose a possible future husband out of three males that her father has supposedly handpicked. He does not, however, tell her details regarding their identities and leaves it to Kajika to discover the bachelors on her own. According to the rules, if she picks one of the three men, Harry will tell Kajika her true destiny. Her childhood friend, Lee-Leng Fang, is charged with helping her on her mission while protecting her as her guardian.

Deep in outer space, the emperor Muge plots his next conquest - an out-of-the-way planet known as Earth. Mustering all the forces of his own personal Empire of Death, the Emperor is by far the most formidable foe humans have ever faced. And now he's even more fearsome thanks to the defection of Shapiro Keats, a power-hungry Earthling reborn as an Empire informer. Army after army crumbles in the face of an onslaught of the Empire's seemingly indestructible robots. But now there's a team that just might be able to stop them: an ace pilot named Shinobu, Sara (Shapiro's one-time girlfriend) , and Ryo, a very unlikely young hero. Together, they're in command of a new secret weapon developed in a laboratory hidden deep in a lake in Japan. Enter Dancouga, the Super Beast Machine God - and the battle's just beginning!

A Thousand and One Nights is a 1969 adult Japanese anime feature film directed by Eiichi Yamamoto (conceived by Osamu Tezuka) which gives the classic tales of Aladdin an erotic spin. The film is a first part of Mushi Production's Animerama, a series of films aimed at an adult audience.