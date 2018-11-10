DOMESTIC NA KANOJO Anime Reveals New Key Visual And Additional Cast
The official Domekano Anime website has shared two bits of information, a key visual teasing what is to come for Domestic Girlfriend, and it revealed additional cast members joining the fray. The four pictures that you can check out down below are the three main characters of the show together in a classroom and three character designs.
Studio Diomedea's upcoming drama romance school shonen anime, Domestic Girlfriend, has released a new key visual and revealed additional cast. Here is more information on the series.
The additional cast members are Taku Yashiro as Natsuo Fujii, Haruka Yoshimura as Momo Kashiwabara and Konomi Kohara as Miu Ashihara. These three actors join the current cast of: Rikui Tachibana as Masato Uchida, Hina Tachibana as Yoko Higasaki and Tamagawa Reimu as Yoshimi Ohara.
Shouta Ibata is directing the series, Tatsuya Takahasi is under series composition, Kei Sasuga is the original creator and Naomi Ide performs character design. There is no word on openings or endings for the series. The series has a January 2019 release date and will be broadcasted on MBS/TBS.
Natsuo Fujii is in love with his teacher, Hina. Attempting to forget his feelings towards her, Natsuo goes to a mixer with his classmates where he meets an odd girl named Rui Tachibana. In a strange turn of events, Rui asks Natsuo to sneak out with her and do her a favor. To his surprise, their destination is Rui's house—and her request is for him to have sex with her. There's no love behind the act; she just wants to learn from the experience. Thinking that it might help him forget about Hina, Natsuo hesitantly agrees.
After this unusual encounter Natsuo now faces a new problem. With his father remarrying, he ends up with a new pair of stepsisters; unfortunately, he knows these two girls all too well. He soon finds out his new siblings are none other than Hina and Rui! Now living with both the teacher he loves and the girl with whom he had his "first time," Natsuo finds himself in an unexpected love triangle as he climbs ever closer towards adulthood.
