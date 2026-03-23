DOROHEDORO Season 2 Drops Creditless Opening And Ending Sequences Ahead Of April Premiere

The chaotic streets of the Hole are calling fans back sooner than expected. The official website for Dorohedoro Season 2 began streaming the creditless opening and ending sequences on Sunday, giving viewers their first full taste of the new season’s music and animation style. Both tracks come from the group (K)NoW_NAME, who also handled the soundtrack for the first season. The opening theme “Zettai Must Danmen” and ending theme “Return to Head” launched digitally on Monday, building even more anticipation for the April 1st premiere. Here is the opening theme:

Closing theme:

The new season will debut at 11:00 p.m. JST (10:00 a.m. EDT) on April 1st across multiple platforms “almost simultaneously worldwide.” Crunchyroll will stream every episode as it airs and is already making Season 1 available for catch-up viewing. Netflix will also begin streaming Season 2 on the same day. The first season remains accessible with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, along with Japanese audio and subtitles in all regions except Japan and China. This wide availability ensures fans across the globe can dive straight into the violent, grotesque, and oddly heartwarming world of Dorohedoro without delay.

The creditless sequences showcase the series’ signature blend of brutal action and dark humor. The opening pulses with high-energy animation that captures the relentless pace of the Hole, while the ending offers a more atmospheric, introspective tone that hints at deeper character moments to come. (K)NoW_NAME’s music perfectly complements the gritty aesthetic, delivering tracks that feel raw and fitting for the story’s chaotic tone.

Several new cast members were revealed for the organization Jūjime, adding fresh voices to the already memorable ensemble:

Kōki Uchiyama as Dokuga

Daiki Hamano as Tetsujō

Tomokazu Koshimura as Saji

Katsuhito Nomura as Ton

Atsushi Imaruoka as Ushishimada

Sara Matsumoto as Natsuki

Most of the core staff returns from Season 1, ensuring the series retains its distinctive look and feel. Yuichiro Hayashi is back in the director’s chair at MAPPA, with Tomohiro Kishi returning as character designer. The team has welcomed Miho Sugiura as the new art director and promoted Itsuku Onishi to color key artist, promising subtle but meaningful enhancements to the visual presentation. Hiroshi Seko continues overseeing the scripts, maintaining the sharp writing that made the first season so compelling.

Dorohedoro Season 2 was originally planned for a 2025 release but has been slightly delayed to April 1, 2026. The extra time appears to have been well spent, with the new sequences suggesting the production quality remains as high as ever. The first season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes and expanded internationally in May 2020. Its unique mix of body horror, black comedy, and surprisingly deep character work quickly earned a dedicated following, making the second season one of the most anticipated anime returns of the year.

Q Hayashida’s original manga, which Viz Media publishes in English, continues to deliver the same grotesque charm that defined the anime. The story follows Caiman, a man with a reptile head and severe amnesia, and his partner Nikaido as they hunt sorcerers in the grim city known only as the Hole. Sorcerers use humans as guinea pigs for dark magic experiments, and the duo’s quest for answers leads them through brutal battles, bizarre alliances, and moments of unexpected warmth. The series stands out for its willingness to embrace violence and absurdity while still developing characters that feel genuinely human amid the chaos.

The new Jūjime cast members will play important roles in the escalating conflict of Season 2. Their introductions in the creditless sequences already hint at complex personalities and dangerous abilities that will challenge Caiman and his allies in fresh ways. Combined with the returning voice cast, these additions should keep the ensemble feeling vibrant and unpredictable.

Dorohedoro has always been a series that rewards patience and attention to detail. Its world-building is dense, its fights are visceral, and its humor lands because it never feels forced. The first season earned praise for staying faithful to the manga’s tone while delivering fluid animation during its most chaotic moments. Season 2 looks ready to build on that foundation, expanding the story and introducing new layers to the Hole and its inhabitants.

With both Crunchyroll and Netflix making the season widely available, new viewers can easily catch up on Season 1 before the April 1st premiere. The simultaneous global rollout is a welcome change that lets fans discuss episodes together without major spoilers or delays. Whether you are a longtime reader of the manga or someone discovering the series through the anime, the second season promises more of the grotesque beauty and dark comedy that made Dorohedoro so memorable.

Dorohedoro Season 2 will be a must-watch for anyone who appreciates bold storytelling and unforgettable characters. The Hole is ready to welcome everyone back into its twisted embrace, and this time the chaos feels bigger than ever. Mark your calendars for April 1st, queue up Season 1 if you need a refresher, and prepare for more of the violent, hilarious, and strangely touching adventure that only Dorohedoro can deliver. The wait is almost over, and the sorcerers are waiting.