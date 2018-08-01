DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Goku Black Comes To Destroy All In New Trailer

One of the key villains in Dragon Ball Super, Goku Black has joined the fighting roster just a few weeks before the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ!

With the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ dawning near within the next couple of weeks, most fans just can not wait to get their hands on it. The most recently announced fighter in the roster is the villain Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super. Watch the trailer and some of his gameplay in the video down below!







Dragon Ball FighterZ will be available on January 26th for Xbox 1, PS4, and PC via Steam. Unlock SSGSS Goku & Vegeta EARLY & get 2 exclusive lobby avatars when you pre-order your copy!



Are you excited for Dragon Ball FighterZ to be releasing soon? Which character will you play the most? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place down below.

