DRAGON BALL Z X ADIDAS Final Images Of Vegeta, Gohan And Shenron Kicks Have Been Leaked

The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Yung 1 „Frieza“ just leaked. It‘s the first of eight shoes from this highly anticipated collaboration set to release this Fall. Some other rumored models are: Ultra Boost „Yajirobe“ NMD_CS1 „Mr.Popo“ NMD_Racer „Mr.Satan“ Futurecraft „Tenshinhan“ 📷 : @Seraphpy #adidas #yung #freeza #frieza #dragonball #dragonballz #dbz

A post shared by What Drops Next ? (@whatdropsnext) on

Jan 7, 2018 at 8:34am PST