DRAGON BALL Z X ADIDAS Final Images Of Vegeta, Gohan And Shenron Kicks Have Been Leaked
With all of the hype from the few first looks surfacing over the past week, the impeding Dragon Ball Z X Adidas collaboration will hands-down be one of this year’s most sought-after drops for anime fans. The collaboration between the sportswear giant and beloved anime was initially announced last year by sneaker insiders. It was said that the pair up will be incorporating seven special edition sneakers to represent each of the Dragon Balls. Which did not turn out to be true after seeing the full line.
And finally the final images of the line have been leaked, this time showcasing Vegeta, Gohan and the spiritual dragon Shenron. For Vegeta the Oregon Ultra Tech silhouette is used featuring the characters signature blue, yellow and white colorway on the upper matched with a solid black midsole. Shenron’s makes use of the EQT Support ADV Mid featuring a mostly green Primeknit upper with hits of gold and red throughout. Finally Gohan’s minimalist Deerupt model sees an all-over purple upper and midsole, check them all out down below now!
Here is a full image of what all the shoes in the line will look like and the dates of when they will be releasing each pair of the kicks.
What are your thoughts on the whole line of shoes? Which kicks are your favorite? Which ones do you think they should get rid of? Let us know what you think about the line in the comments down below!
Here is a quick look at all the other kicks in the line for your viewing pleasure! Earlier this week there were four leaked images of the Dragon Ball X Adidas sneakers. The first one down below shows off Goku's new kicks which use the adidas ZX 500 RM model, the silhouette is dressed up in Goku’s signature colors of orange and blue with a hit of red on the midsole. followed by Frieza's new kicks, the style of Friezas will be Yung-1 and features the villains trademark colors of purple and white.
In the second leaked image, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like Cell. It has large white rims that accent its purple detailing.The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on at the moment.
The third leaked image shows the shoes which showcase the villainous Majin Buu, the kicks are in the Kamanda style and is crafted from mostly suede and rubber and features hits of Majin Buu’s pink, purple and yellow colors on the upper.
