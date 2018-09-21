DRIFTERS anime to get a 15th episode set to be released on Blu-Ray

Fans of Drifters have been waiting for a real season 2 for years, but for some reason, nothing has happened. Well, at least a 15th episode is in the pipeline, right?

Back in late 2016, Drifters was one of the best anime to come out at the time, and many fans of the manga were ready to see their favorite series in animation. It didn’t disappoint, but you know what? It didn’t bring forth a season 2 either.

The first season was 12 episodes, but a 13th and a 14th episodes were delivered to fans on Blu-Ray. They are not enough to warrant the lack of a season 2 of the show, but they were able to fill that gap.

Now, after months without any word on the future of the Drifters anime, new information pops up saying a new OVA is available, and it will act as the 15th episode. We’ve learned that the episode is titled “The Outlandish Knight,” and that it will primarily focus on the “Black King’s Army.” On the march.

The plan is to release this episode on physical media come November 30, for the cool price of $23. Folks who are interested in being among the first to get their hands on a copy should know by now that the pre-order deadline date falls on October 15.

Description of the series: