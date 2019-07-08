DR.STONE: Brand New Children's DIY Science Book Is Set For Release
When Dr. Stone's anime adaption released, it became one of the most highly praised anime to come out in an long time. On par with Fire Force and Demon Slayer! One of the most in teresting reasons, as a fellow viewer, is its applications of science in an effort to bring back humanity and help it grow. This pull from the series has also reached to many younger fans of the series as well. This has caused a release of a mini-book, within the Dr. Stone series, titled, Dr. Stone's Ultimate Independent Research.
Dr. Stone is already starting to inspire countless young fans to venture out into the world of science. Now, a brand new DIY science book has been released. Hit the jump for info!
This books allows fans to create multiple science and chemistry experiments that go from, making a telescope from a magnifying glass to making cola out of lime and coriander! These experiments last from 30 minutes to a day and are guaranteed to make even the youngest fan smile out of scientific pride. One of the most exciting facts about this book, is that the resources allow it to go hand in hand with Japanese summer research projects in school! Excited for the new book? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!
