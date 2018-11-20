ENDRO~! Winter Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video

Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~! , has released another promotional video revealing new footage. Here is more information on the series.

The official KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.21 minute promotional video on the winter anime series Endro~!. The video shows new footage of the show and has a heavy emphasis on Meiza Endust, played by Inori Minase. The girls interact with each other and show the slice of life theme the show will carry out.

Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka. The anime series will premiere on January 12, 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm.

The voice cast is the following:



Hikaru Akao as Juulia Charldetoo

Shiina Natsukawa as Seiran Elenoir

Ari Ozawa as Fai Fai

Inori Minase as Meiza Endust



There has been no opening or ending theme revealed yet.

The manga series is written by izumi Minami and published by Hobby Japan under the HJ Comics imprint. It is serialized by Comic Fire magazine and started its publishing on August 8, 2018. In this case, the manga did not inspire the anime series, since it is described as an original anime run.