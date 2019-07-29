English Dub For AO-CHAN CANT STUDY! Anime Is Available Right Now For Streaming
Do you know anything about the anime known as Ao-chan Can't Study!? If you have, then rejoice because Sentai Filmworks has announced plans to release an English dub version in the near future, which shouldn't be too far away at this point.
Not only that, but the same studio says the English dub for Why the Hell are You Here, Teacher!? Is available today for viewing on HIDIVE.
Heres the statement from Sentai Filmworks:
Ao Horie's father, a popular erotic fiction author, chose Ao's name because A stands for “apple” and O stands for “orgy”! Desperate to escape her father's legacy and get into a prestigious university, Ao devotes herself to studying instead of pursuing romance. She has no time for boys, but there's just one problem: Kijima, her handsome and popular classmate, just confessed his love to her! And to make matters worse, she can't stop thinking dirty thoughts about him! Looks like escaping her father's influence will be harder than she thought
Sounds like a rather…..interesting anime, doesn't it? Should be a lot of fun for those who enjoy these types of storylines.
