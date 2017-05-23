English-Dub Of BLUE EXORCIST: KYOTO SAGA Surprisingly Goes To Hulu
With the English-subtitled version of Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga airing on Crunchyroll during the Winter 2017 season, many fans assumed that the English-dub would eventually show up on Funimation in light of their new partnership. However, Aniplex of America announced at Anime Central this past weekend that the English-dub would be exclusive to Hulu. That's rather shocking as Hulu recently underwent a restructure that saw them shift focus away from anime.
The long awaited new season of Blue Exorcist streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired in Japan, with English-subtitles. With Funimation's new new deal w/ CR, many assumed that Kyoto Sag's dub would end up there.
Per Anime News Network, the dub will feature the vocal talents of Johnny Yong Bosch as Yukio Okumura, Christine Marie Cabanos as Shiemi Moriyama, and Kira Buckland as Izumo Kamiki - each are reprising their dub roles from the first anime series.
ABOUT BLUE EXORCIST
The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga is an adaptation of the Kyoto Impure King arc which began in the fifth volume of Kazue Katō's manga.
ANIME KEY STAFF
Director: Koichi Hatsumi
Script Supervisor: Toshiya Ono
Character Designer: Keigo Sasaki
MANGA VOLUME ARCS
Volume 01: True Cross Academy arc
Volume 02: True Cross Academy arc
Volume 03: True Cross Academy arc/ Training Camp arc
Volume 04: Training Camp arc
Volume 05: Kyoto Impure King arc
Volume 06: Kyoto Impure King arc
Volume 07: Kyoto Impure King arc
Volume 08: Kyoto Impure King arc
Volume 09 : Kyoto Impure King arc/ Terror of the Krakken arc
Volume 10: True Cross Academy Festival arc
Volume 11: True Cross Academy Festival arc
Volume 12: True Cross Academy Festival arc/ Illuminati arc
Volume 13: Illuminati arc
Volume 14: Illuminati arc
Volume 15: Exorcist Exam arc
Volume 16: Exorcist Exam arc
Volume 17: Aomori arc
Ao no Exorcist S2 PV2 by pKjd
In the late Edo Period, a demon known as the Impure King killed thousands of people. After defeating the demon, the Knights of the True Cross kept its left eye safely sealed away on Academy grounds - but now someone has stolen it! Hearing the thief has taken a child hostage, Yukio and Rin go to help. The investigation and pursuit will lead Rin and his friends to Kyoto and involve them even deeper in a sinister plot! But will his friends' knowledge that Rin is the son of Satan drive a wedge between them?
