FAIRY TAIL: DRAGON CRY Opened At #10 In Japan This Past Weekend

The new Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry (Gekijōban Fearī Teiru: Doragon Kurai) film opened in a select number of Japanese theaters but still managed to gross enough to enter the top 10, selling out 38 theaters.

5/9/2017
Though the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry film was playing in a limited number of theaters, the A-1 Pictures produced pic still placed number 10 at the Japanese box office.  The Tatsuma Minamikawa directed film sold out 38 of 101 theaters.   Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry sold 42,771 tickets, going on to earned about ¥53,888,700 yen or $474,848 USD.  

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry will also receive limited runs in 16 additional countries, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, nine countries in Central America and South America, Thailand, and France.



Previously, the English-sub trailer for the film confirmed that the manga was nearing its conclusion.
