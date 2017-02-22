New Anime Film Reveals That FAIRY TAIL Manga Is In Its Final Arc

It appears the adventures of Natsu, Gray, Lucy and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild will be coming to a close soon as the website for the Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie revealed that the manga is close to ending.

The website for the upcoming Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry movie revealed that the manga Hiro Mashima began back in 2006 is currently in its final arc. Presently, there are 60 million copies of the series in print, worldwide. For those who currently read the Japanese manga, the announcement comes as no surprise but for those who only watched the anime and were surprised by the announcement of a new season, the reveal that the manga is close to ending comes as a surprise.



Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry opens in Japanese theaters on May 6.



Like Naruto and Bleach, Fairy Tail is another giant in the shonen manga genre that will leave a huge void when it ends. However, their end is somewhat revitalizing the industry as shonen fans are become more active and vocal about supporting their favorite series to step up and fill their shoes. As such, series such as One-Punch Man and My Hero Academia are poised for successful East-West transitions that very few manga and animes achieve.



