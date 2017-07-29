FAIRY TAIL Manga Creator Hiro Mashima Thanks His Fans As The Manga's Final Chapter Is Released

This past week saw the final chapter of the Fairy Tail manga released in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. But is there more story on the way?

Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support across the last 11 years as the manga's 545th and final chapter was released in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.