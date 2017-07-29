FAIRY TAIL Manga Creator Hiro Mashima Thanks His Fans As The Manga's Final Chapter Is Released
Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima has taken to Twitter to thank fans for their support across the last 11 years as the manga's 545th and final chapter was released in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.
This past week saw the final chapter of the Fairy Tail manga released in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. But is there more story on the way?
Per ANN, Mashima's Tweet reads, "Today I received a lot of messages from various people. Thank you so much for everything up to now! Fairy Tail has become a work loved around the world, and before I knew it, it became something that is not only mine. So I also want to thank Fairy Tail. I am who I am now because of Fairy Tail. Thanks, Fairy Tail!"
But is the manga really over? The last panel in the final chapter revealed Natsu, Lucy, Happy and co. about to embark on a 100 Year quest! Surely that implies there's more Fairy Tail stories to be told. Previously, Mashima has stated that even though the manga is ending, it doesn't feel as if Fairy Tail is over as there's still a new anime season to work on and there's still two more volumes left to assemble the manga's remaining chapters.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]