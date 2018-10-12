FAIRY TAIL Final Season Reveals Its Official Episode Count

Studio CloverWorks' adventure fantasy anime series, Fairy Tail , has revealed the amount of episodes it will stream this final season. Here are the details.

official Fairy Tail website has revealed the amount of episodes the final season of the fantasy shonen anime will have. The site also announced a "Fairy Tail Ultimate Collection" that is a series of Blu-ray discs covering the entire anime series. This Blu-ray series will include 13 sets with the first seven having the first season of the series (Ep 1-175), eight through 11 will have the second series (Ep 176-277) and the 12 and 13 sets will have 26 and 25 episodes respectively.



This means that the third and final season of the anime will have 51 episodes in total. Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.

Cast

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel

Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet

Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster

Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell

Yui Horie as Carla

The manga series with the same title is written and drawn by Hiro Mashima, published by Kodansha, Del Rey Manga and Kodansha USA have the English license and Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized it. The manga ran from August 2, 2006 to July 26, 2017 with 63 volumes and there is another manga series publishing right now. Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is the sequel to the original manga series, written by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. It has been running from July 25, 2018 in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Magazine Pocket.







The story follows a teenage girl named Lucy Heartfilla who is determined to join the notorious magical Fairy Tail Guild. During a daring rescue, she encounters Natsu who is part of the guild and eventually offers her a place. They become teammates performing various missions for the Fairy Tail Guild. Be prepared for an action-packed adventure!