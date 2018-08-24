FAIRY TAIL'S New And Final Season Has Released A New Trailer

Fairy Tail's final season is almost here, fans are excited and sad at the same time. We have gotten promotional images, artwork and now we finally have a trailer. Check out new footage from the new season.

Avex Pictures has released the first trailer for Fairy Tail's new and last season. Fans will definitely get fired up. This trailer shows Natsu Dragneel starting a new adventure, as well as Lucy Heartfilia and Happy. Heavy action ensues while our characters rock a new costume design.

The trailer also gives us a look at Gray and Juvia (Gruvia) fighting together, Erza is accompanying Wendy and Natsu is being a true Dragon Slayer using fire magic. The ending of the trailer ends on a dangerous note, Zeref is the villain and is preparing to take down Fairy Tail.



The new and final season of the anime will release on October. There are no official announcements regarding simulcast, however, Funimation does have the rights for the Fairy Tail distribution. Anything pops up, Animemojo will keep you updated!



Fairy Tail is available with English subs on Crunchyroll and English dubs on Funimation.