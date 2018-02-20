Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Fan-Made Video Imagines SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY As An Anime

Star Wars fans seem a little unsure about the upcoming prequel which backtracks to Han Solo's days at the Fleet Academy. Would they be more optimistic if it was an anime?

MarkJulian | 2/20/2018
A YouTuber by the username of Daz Tibbles says he was able to recreate this short anime version of a scene from the Solo: A Star Wars Story in only 4 days.  Check it out below and let us know what you think.  Perhaps Lucasfilm is going about this all wrong and should trade in the live-action business for anime... 

Tibbles is no stranger to creating Star Wars animated shorts.  He also produced a Rogue One-inspired short back in October 2016 and a second in December 2017.
