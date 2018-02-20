Fan-Made Video Imagines SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY As An Anime
A YouTuber by the username of Daz Tibbles says he was able to recreate this short anime version of a scene from the Solo: A Star Wars Story in only 4 days. Check it out below and let us know what you think. Perhaps Lucasfilm is going about this all wrong and should trade in the live-action business for anime...
Star Wars fans seem a little unsure about the upcoming prequel which backtracks to Han Solo's days at the Fleet Academy. Would they be more optimistic if it was an anime?
Tibbles is no stranger to creating Star Wars animated shorts. He also produced a Rogue One-inspired short back in October 2016 and a second in December 2017.
