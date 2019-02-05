Fans Praise ONE-PUNCH MAN's Centichoro CGI Animation

Fans on Twitter have been giving a lot praises to the latest episode of One-Punch Man season 2, but only for the CGI monster, and that's odd.

The fourth episode of One-Punch Man season 2 was not the best, and the shoddy animation was one of the many bad things. However, that has not stopped fans from being overly pleased with the CGI animation used to bring Centichoro to life.

The creature is a giant centipede, and a Dragon-level threat to S-City and possibly, the planet. As it stands at the end of the episode, Metal Bat is the only hero who stands in its way for now, but he’ll have his hands full because Garou has entered the scene, and he’s looking for a fight.

Now, fans of Twitter were more concerned about the CGI than anything else, and they wasted no time with their singing of praises.

We shouldn’t expect other aspects of One-Punch Man season 2 to improve where animation is concerned. What you see is what you’ll get for the entirety of the season, most likely. We suggest getting used to it or simply walk away in hopes season 3 will be much better than what is on offer today.

This is some smooth ass looking CGI! Really goes to show how well it can look with enough frames to support it #onepunchman pic.twitter.com/5FLEjPRff4 — Lordafi (@Lordafj) May 1, 2019

The new One Punch Man actually excels in one area that most anime don't:



Great CGI. I couldn't even tell that the centipede was CGI'd at first. It actually moves at the same framerate as the rest of the show too. Really made a difference. pic.twitter.com/uOdGrfI7p8 — Kai Bosh 🐬 (@Kybosh42) May 1, 2019