FATE/APOCRYPHA TV Anime Will BE 2 Cour, Consisting Of 25 Episodes Total
At a special advanced screening of Fate/Aprocrypha in Japan, the light novel's publisher, TYPE MOON, revealed that the anime adaptation will consist of 25 episodes, split across 2 cours.
A-1 Pictures' Fate/Apocrypha TV anime series will be two cour, with one season consisting of 12 episodes and the other lasting 13 eps.
Anime fans are mixed about the news as 2 cours gives A-1 Pictures plenty of breathing room to adapt the light novel at a steady pace. However, with Netflix securing the streaming rights, it's likely that the 2nd season won't arrive on the streaming platform for quite a while.
Stay tuned for further details as A-1 Pictures continues to release details about the Fate franchise at this week's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE
The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, which was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows. The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player. Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game. A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.
All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile and video game adaptation.
The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit. The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.
