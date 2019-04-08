FATE/GRAND ORDER The Movie Project Reveals First Teaser Trailer
A few days ago, the official Fate/Grand Order twitter page released their first teaser trailer for their upcoming Fate/ Grand Order Film called Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot! Check out the official tweet and watch the teaser down below:
The Fate/Grand Order Festival is currently running, down at the festival Aniplex is selling an exclusive set of advance tickets at their booth, the tickets will also be available after the festival on the Aniplex+ service.
The two Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot films announced, will adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the mobile game. Aniplex originally released the popular Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer of 2015. The game then later received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
