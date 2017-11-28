FINAL FANTASY: 2018 Will Be A Big Year For The Franchise According To Square Enix Producer
We're less than a month away from the official 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series—the first game launched on December 18, 1987—but the excitement doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.
Square Enix has big plans leading into 2018, and producer Shinji Hashimoto says it's going to be a "big year" for the franchise. Hit the jump for more details!
The update comes from an interview, which recently celebrated Final Fantasy Trading Card week and capped it off with an interview with Hashimoto. After discussing the trading card tournament and the game's success overseas, he went on to speak about Final Fantasy in 2018.
"There aren't many things that go for 30 years," Hashimoto said. "Next year will be the 31st year, and our teams are busy working on new titles. They are all gearing up for a big year next year. Next year is going to be a big year."
Check out the full interview in the video from the EDAMAME Arcade Channel's Youtube down below!
