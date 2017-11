FINAL FANTASY: 2018 Will Be A Big Year For The Franchise According To Square Enix Producer

"There aren't many things that go for 30 years," Hashimoto said. "Next year will be the 31st year, and our teams are busy working on new titles. They are all gearing up for a big year next year. Next year is going to be a big year."

We're less than a month away from the official 30th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series—the first game launched on December 18, 1987—but the excitement doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon.The update comes from an interview, which recently celebrated Final Fantasy Trading Card week and capped it off with an interview with Hashimoto. After discussing the trading card tournament and the game's success overseas, he went on to speak about Final Fantasy in 2018.Check out the full interview in the video from the EDAMAME Arcade Channel's Youtube down below!