FIRE FORCE Anime Series Has Cast Black Clover Actor Gakuto Kajiwara

Author Atsushi Okubo's adventure manga series, Fire Force , has announced that the Black Clover actor Gakuto Kajiwara has been cast for the project. Here is more information on the series.

The official Fire Force website has announced that the upcoming action shonen anime series, Fire Force, has cast the Black Clover actor Gakuto Kajiwara in the role of protagonist Kusakabe Shinra. Shinra is the leading man of Fire Force and has a character design image you can find below, a new teaser visual has been shared as well.





There is no information on the specifics of the anime, we do not know what staff and cast will be working on this except that David Production is producing it. Fans chatting in Twitter want studio Bones to be handling the animation. As soon as there is more on this story, we will let you know.

Fire Force is written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo and it tells the story of fire brigades fighting this mysterious force known as spontaneous human combustion where humans become living infernos called Infernals. The story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a.k.a Devil's Footprints, he can ignite his feet at will and is one of the best at the Special Fire Force Company 8. The story revolves around the battles between Infernals and humans.

Kodansha publishes it and Kodansha USA has the English license, the manga has 14 volumes out right now and has been publishing since September 23, 2015. The chapters have been collected into tankobon volumes. As soon as more information pops up on the anime, we will let you know.





