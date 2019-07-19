FIRE FORCE Anime Series Is Coming To Adult Swim's Toonami Very Soon

Toonami fans around the world should be happy right now after learning that Fire Force is set to air before the end of this month.

Fire Force is one of the newest anime of the summer, and guess what? It's coming to Adult Swim's Toonami in the near future. The exact premiere date is on July 27 at midnight. EDT.



As for the airing of the third episode, we can confirm that it has been delayed, but no word as of yet if it will return to regular broadcasting hours next week Friday. The anime's official website stated that more information on the future of the season will be revealed soon.



Here's a description of the manga, which translates the same for the anime:

Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment's notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous "devil's footprints" (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?



Fire Force is slated to have 24 episodes in its first season