FIRE FORCE: Series Announces That The Third Episode Will Be Releasing This Week
After the Kyoto Animation fire, Funimation found it in good taste to hold off on releasing the third, and most recent, episode of Fire Force. Mainly out of respect to the lives lost in the devastating inferno. Now, after five days, the company has announced that the series will be returning as scheduled, this Friday, with the release of its most recent episode. Expect the series to release, not only in Japan, but on streaming services such as Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.
Fire Force is returning with its third episode, after a short leave of absence. Hit the jump for all of the information on the return.
Excited for the show's return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fire Force returns this Friday!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]