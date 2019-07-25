 FIRE FORCE: Series Announces That The Third Episode Will Be Releasing This Week
Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

FIRE FORCE: Series Announces That The Third Episode Will Be Releasing This Week

FIRE FORCE: Series Announces That The Third Episode Will Be Releasing This Week

Fire Force is returning with its third episode, after a short leave of absence. Hit the jump for all of the information on the return.

marvelfreek94 | 7/25/2019
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
After the Kyoto Animation fire, Funimation found it in good taste to hold off on releasing the third, and most recent, episode of Fire Force. Mainly out of respect to the lives lost in the devastating inferno. Now, after five days, the company has announced that the series will be returning as scheduled, this Friday, with the release of its most recent episode. Expect the series to release, not only in Japan, but on streaming services such as Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW



Excited for the show's return? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! Fire Force returns this Friday! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...