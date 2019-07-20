FIRE FORCE: Streaming And Airing Of 3rd Episode Has Been Halted Until Further Notice
Fans of the hit new series, Fire Force, may have noticed that there was no third episode released or streamed on any of its sites. News had come from the website of the series that planned releases of the episodes had been halted until further notice. As of right now, no further news on when to expect a series return, has been released. That being said, the website has stated that more news for when to expect thetird episode will be revealed at a later date.
New hit series, Fire Force, has recently announced that its airing of the 3rd episode has been halted. Hit the jump for more details on the sudden turn of events!
This news comes, without a doubt, as a response to the Kyoto Animation building fire that has taken place in the past couple of days; as the release of footage for the Free! compilation film wil also not be showing, this week. Make sure to share your thoughts on these turn of events in the comments!
